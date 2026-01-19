QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Ship operations aboard USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jovanni Hernandez, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle commander with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, waits for guiding commands from a ground guide aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 24, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Hernandez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|01.24.2026
|01.26.2026 22:08
|9493853
|260124-M-VR996-1016
|4948x7418
|4.57 MB
|CALIFORNIA, US
|6
|1
