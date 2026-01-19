20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Brown, 20th Medical Group In-Place Patient Decontamination team chief, briefs 20th Fighter Wing honorary commanders on the importance of IPPD during emergency operations at a 20th MDG honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. IPPD is a process designed to remove harmful chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents from a patient’s skin and clothing before moving them into a medical facility for further treatment. . The demonstration provided to the honorary commanders showcased the importance of IPPD during emergency and contingency operations.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger) (A portion of this photograph has been altered for security purposes by blurring out an identification badge.)