20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

20th Fighter Wing honorary commanders provide feedback to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kalin Jones, second from left, 20th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Michelle Woodie, third from left, 20th MDG Healthcare Operations commander, after a 20th MDG honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The event provided community members with an opportunity to learn more about the strategic importance of the 20th MDG mission and offered a greater perspective on military medical operations at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)