20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group and 20th Fighter Wing honorary commanders pose for a group photo during a 20th MDG honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The 20th MDG hosted several 20th FW honorary commanders for a comprehensive immersion into the missions and operations of multiple squadrons throughout the group, providing them with more extensive knowledge of military medical capabilities and challenges at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)