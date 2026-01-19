20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Traci Nelson, left, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron honorary commander, receives a flight physical measurement during a 20th Medical Group honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The 20th MDG hosted several 20th Fighter Wing honorary commanders for a comprehensive immersion into the missions and operations of multiple squadrons throughout the group, providing them with more extensive knowledge of military medical capabilities and challenges at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)