20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Frederick Adams, Jr., left, 20th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering technician, instructs Mark Champagne, 495th Fighter Group honorary commander, on the proper use of a SAM 940, a handheld radiation isotope identifier, during a 20th MDG honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The 20th Fighter Wing’s honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders to units across the wing, provide them with access to Shaw AFB and 20th FW activities and foster opportunities for them to interact with unit commanders and senior leadership across the base. This relationship is designed to empower honorary commanders with knowledge of wing operations and build support for Shaw AFB in the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)