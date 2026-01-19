(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Frederick Adams, Jr., left, 20th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering technician, instructs Mark Champagne, 495th Fighter Group honorary commander, on the proper use of a SAM 940, a handheld radiation isotope identifier, during a 20th MDG honorary commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The 20th Fighter Wing’s honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders to units across the wing, provide them with access to Shaw AFB and 20th FW activities and foster opportunities for them to interact with unit commanders and senior leadership across the base. This relationship is designed to empower honorary commanders with knowledge of wing operations and build support for Shaw AFB in the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9493360
    VIRIN: 260122-F-MP612-1729
    Resolution: 4174x2780
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion
    20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Honorary Commanders
    20th Medical Group
    Tours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery