20th Medical Group hosts honorary commander immersion

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Mull, 20th Medical Group Public Health Operations chief, demonstrates the proper way to install ear protection during a 20th MDG Honorary Commander immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The 20th Fighter Wing’s honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders to units across the wing, provide them with access to Shaw AFB and 20th FW activities and foster opportunities for them to interact with commanders and senior leadership across the base. This relationship is designed to empower honorary commanders with knowledge of wing operations and build support for Shaw AFB in the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger) (A portion of this photograph has been altered for security purposes by blurring out an identification badge)