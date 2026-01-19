Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. The wreath was laid by Luxembourg Ambassador to the U.S. Nicole Bintner-Bakshian and Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Frédéric Bernard. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)