Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent John Knapp speaks with Luxembourg Ambassador to the U.S. Nicole Bintner-Bakshian, Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Frédéric Bernard, and Embassy of Belgium in the U.S. Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Marco Madile in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)