Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Veterans, members of the Battle of the Bulge Association, and staff from the Belgian and Luxembourg Embassies, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9493125
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-IW468-5533
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.