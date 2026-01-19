(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge [Image 20 of 40]

    Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Veterans, members of the Battle of the Bulge Association, and staff from the Belgian and Luxembourg Embassies, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 14:36
    Photo ID: 9493125
    VIRIN: 260123-A-IW468-5533
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    battle of the bulge
    arlington national cemetery
    anc

