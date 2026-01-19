Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Frédéric Bernard and Embassy of Belgium in the U.S. Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Marco Madile participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Battle of the Bugle Memorial in Section 21 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)