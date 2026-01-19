Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

776th AAA Battalion WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge Joe Landry and Carolyn Truesdale arrive at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. Both were at ANC participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)