Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent John Knapp greets Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Frédéric Bernard upon his arrival to the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. Bernard was at ANC participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Battle of the Bulge Memorial. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9493115
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-IW468-8955
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS