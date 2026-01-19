Event Commemorating the 81st Anniversary of the End of the Battle of the Bulge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Frédéric Bernard, Luxembourg Ambassador to the U.S. Nicole Bintner-Bakshian, and Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent John Knapp walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026. Both Bernard and Bintner-Bakshian were at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Battle of the Bulge Memorial. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)