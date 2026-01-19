(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF conducts a physical training session for sergeant’s time training [Image 3 of 4]

    SETAF-AF conducts a physical training session for sergeant’s time training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. John Garcia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) stretch after a run at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. Sergeants time training promotes unit readiness and cohesiveness for a more ready fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 08:42
    VIRIN: 260123-A-KJ763-1018
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, SETAF-AF conducts a physical training session for sergeant’s time training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Training
    Physical training

