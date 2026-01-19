3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Pacheco, left, an air officer, and Sgt. Jonas Ryner, a joint fires integrator, both with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, establish communication with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters during an air insert training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Pacheco and Ryner are both natives of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)