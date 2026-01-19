3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonas Ryner, a joint fires integrator with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, establishes communication with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters during an air insert training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Ryner is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)