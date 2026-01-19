(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks

    3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute reconnaissance, selection and occupation of position from U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters during an air insert training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9491552
    VIRIN: 260121-M-KJ570-1057
    Resolution: 7286x4860
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT Marines conduct air insert training with U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

