GARDEN ISLAND, HMAS STIRLING, Australia, November 21, 2025 - Machinist’s Mate (auxiliary) 3rd Class Langston Delashmit, aboard the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), installs an additive-manufactured (AM) stainless-steel handwheel for a diesel fuel oil transfer valve aboard the submarine. The component was manufactured entirely by U.S. Sailors onboard Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) with the Meltio hybrid additive/subtractive system. Delashmit installed the first AM metallic component on a forward-deployed submarine with zero ship checks required, validating the ability to manufacture parts remotely, at sea, and across geographic distances. (Courtesy Photo)