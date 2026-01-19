GARDEN ISLAND, HMAS STIRLING, Australia, November 21, 2025 - Machinist’s Mate (auxiliary) 3rd Class Langston Delashmit, aboard the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), installs an additive-manufactured (AM) stainless-steel handwheel for a diesel fuel oil transfer valve aboard the submarine. The component was manufactured entirely by U.S. Sailors onboard Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) with the Meltio hybrid additive/subtractive system. Delashmit installed the first AM metallic component on a forward-deployed submarine with zero ship checks required, validating the ability to manufacture parts remotely, at sea, and across geographic distances. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 12:27
|Photo ID:
|9489706
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-N0736-9783
|Resolution:
|1716x2573
|Size:
|894.09 KB
|Location:
|WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS VERMONT (SSN 792), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.