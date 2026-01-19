(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS VERMONT (SSN 792)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS VERMONT (SSN 792)

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    11.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    AUKUS Integration & Acquisition

    GARDEN ISLAND, HMAS STIRLING, Australia, November 21, 2025 - Machinist’s Mate (auxiliary) 3rd Class Langston Delashmit, aboard the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), installs an additive-manufactured (AM) stainless-steel handwheel for a diesel fuel oil transfer valve aboard the submarine. The component was manufactured entirely by U.S. Sailors onboard Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) with the Meltio hybrid additive/subtractive system. Delashmit installed the first AM metallic component on a forward-deployed submarine with zero ship checks required, validating the ability to manufacture parts remotely, at sea, and across geographic distances. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 12:27
    Photo ID: 9489706
    VIRIN: 251121-N-N0736-9783
    Resolution: 1716x2573
    Size: 894.09 KB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS VERMONT (SSN 792), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery