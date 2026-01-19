(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

    Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Samurai Dining Facility staff assigned to the 374th Force Support Squadron and comedian Gabriel Iglesias and his team pose for a photo during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a tour of base facilities and scheduled activities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 00:54
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Comedian
    Tour
    Community
    USO
    Morale
    Yokota Air Base

