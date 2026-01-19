Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Samurai Dining Facility staff assigned to the 374th Force Support Squadron and comedian Gabriel Iglesias and his team pose for a photo during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a tour of base facilities and scheduled activities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)