U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing pose for a photo with comedian Gabriel Iglesias and his team during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a tour of base facilities and scheduled activities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9489093
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-LX373-1163
|Resolution:
|5018x3339
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.