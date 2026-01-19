(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Comedian Gabriel Iglesias visits a dining facility during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a meet and greet with service members, a tour of base facilities, and a flight on a C-130J Super Hercules, providing an opportunity to connect with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

