Comedian Gabriel Iglesias visits a dining facility during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a meet and greet with service members, a tour of base facilities, and a flight on a C-130J Super Hercules, providing an opportunity to connect with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9489092
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-LX373-1116
|Resolution:
|4485x2984
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS