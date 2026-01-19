Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias visits a dining facility during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The visit included a meet and greet with service members, a tour of base facilities, and a flight on a C-130J Super Hercules, providing an opportunity to connect with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)