Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tours Yokota facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’s team member G. Reilly receives a plate during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. Iglesias’s visit gave opportunity for service members, families and community members to engage with him as he toured the base and participated in various activities around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)