(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26

    JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Evelin Porras, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, stores her parachute after conducting a mass tactical airborne operation at North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan on Jan. 22, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9488836
    VIRIN: 260122-A-WD118-2257
    Resolution: 4104x6156
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michelle Mayancela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26
    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26
    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26
    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26
    Tactical Airborne Operation at North Wind 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    North Wind 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery