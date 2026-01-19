Joint Base Charleston Airmen deploy for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Wilkins, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, puts a drone in a bag after a threat assessment in a simulated deployed location during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2026. CRE 2026 ensures Team Charleston Airmen can operate under stress, respond to emerging threats, and deliver rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)