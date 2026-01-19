(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen deploy for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 14 of 15]

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen deploy for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron discuss how to defend a simulated deployed location during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2026. CRE 2026 ensures Team Charleston Airmen can operate under stress, respond to emerging threats and deliver rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9488418
    VIRIN: 260120-F-SL051-1054
    Resolution: 5027x3345
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Airmen deploy for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

