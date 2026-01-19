Joint Base Charleston Airmen deploy for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

U.S. Airmen discuss operations at a simulated deployed location during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2026. CRE 2026 put Airmen in dynamic scenarios, reinforcing a standard of excellence over minimums and empowering leadership at every level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
