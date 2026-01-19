Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine participates in a “family photo” during the NATO Military Committee Chiefs of Defence Session (MC/CS) at NATO Headquarters in Brussel, Belgium, January 21, 2026. (DOW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9487902
|VIRIN:
|260121-D-LS763-1005
|Resolution:
|9176x5081
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO MCCS Family Photo, by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.