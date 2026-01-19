(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO MCCS Family Photo

    NATO MCCS Family Photo

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine participates in a “family photo” during the NATO Military Committee Chiefs of Defence Session (MC/CS) at NATO Headquarters in Brussel, Belgium, January 21, 2026. (DOW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

