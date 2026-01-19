(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team-West conducts fast rope training in San Diego

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team-West conducts fast rope training in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Diego

    A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West (MSRT-W) member fast ropes from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Air Station San Diego, Jan. 8, 2026. Fast roping is an essential insertion skill for MSRT units to conduct high-risk boardings at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9487873
    VIRIN: 260108-G-FF318-1108
    Resolution: 5116x6822
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSRT-W
    US Coast Guard
    USCG Air Station San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery