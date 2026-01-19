U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team-West conducts fast rope training in San Diego

A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West (MSRT-W) member fast ropes from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Air Station San Diego, Jan. 8, 2026. Fast roping is an essential insertion skill for MSRT units to conduct high-risk boardings at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)
