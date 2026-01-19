Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation, Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion, and U.S. Army Transportation Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Hood, pose for a photo following Schmich receiving a Purple Heart medal Jan. 15 during a ceremony in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.