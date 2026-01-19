(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    From left, Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation, Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion, and U.S. Army Transportation Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Hood, pose for a photo following Schmich receiving a Purple Heart medal Jan. 15 during a ceremony in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:54
    Photo ID: 9487555
    VIRIN: 260115-A-MS091-6409
    Resolution: 2806x2882
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan
    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery