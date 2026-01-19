Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion, receives a Purple Heart medal from Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation during a ceremony Jan. 15 in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.
