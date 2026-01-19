(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion, receives a Purple Heart medal from Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation during a ceremony Jan. 15 in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:54
    VIRIN: 260115-A-FH875-1002
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood

