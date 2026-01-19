(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military Senior Medical Leaders from across Europe take part in Senior Leader Forum

    GERMANY

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe addresses attendees at the 2026 Senior Leader Forum. Hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRCE) and Defense Health Network Europe (DHN-E), the three-day forum brought together senior military medical leaders from all branches of service across the European theater. Held January 21 to January 23, the forum aimed to strengthen the collaborative efforts and operational readiness of U.S. military medical forces in Europe. Attendees engaged in a series of lengthy discussions designed to identify existing gaps, barriers, and opportunities within the military healthcare system, enabling leaders to enhance medical readiness and effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 05:27
    Location: DE
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

