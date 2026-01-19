NCTF-RH briefs VCNO on progress at Red Hill during site visit

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with speaks with Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, environment and remediation, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), while visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026. His visit reinforces the Navy’s commitment to the safe and expeditious decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Kilby visited Hawaii to tour Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, NCTF-RH, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; engage with Sailors; and meet with leadership to discuss the strategic importance of the region, Sailor Quality of Service, and Navy readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystal Diaz)
