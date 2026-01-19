NCTF-RH briefs VCNO on progress at Red Hill during site visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby meets with Sailors assigned to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), while visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026. His visit reinforces the Navy’s commitment to the safe and expeditious decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Kilby visited Hawaii to tour Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, NCTF-RH, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; engage with Sailors; and meet with leadership to discuss the strategic importance of the region, Sailor Quality of Service, and Navy readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystal Diaz)