USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2026) - Cmdr. Jeffrey Vandenengel, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), salutes the sideboys as he departs the change of command ceremony for Illinois at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)