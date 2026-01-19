(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2026) - Cmdr. Jeffrey Vandenengel, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), salutes the sideboys as he departs the change of command ceremony for Illinois at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 14:33
    Photo ID: 9486547
    VIRIN: 260116-N-NR343-1221
    Resolution: 6083x4345
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    USS Illinois (SSN 786)
    Submarine Squadron 1
    COMSUBPAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

