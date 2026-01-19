JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2026) - Cmdr. Jeffrey Vandenengel, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), salutes the sideboys as he departs the change of command ceremony for Illinois at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 14:33
|Photo ID:
|9486547
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-NR343-1221
|Resolution:
|6083x4345
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Illinois (SSN 786) Holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.