USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2026) - Capt. Ryan McCrillis, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, gives remarks during the change of command ceremony for Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)
USS Illinois (SSN 786) Holds Change of Command Ceremony
