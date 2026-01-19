USS Illinois Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2026) - The color guard parade the colors during a change of command ceremony for Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)