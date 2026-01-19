(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center PM/LG Trainee Class of 2025

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Congratulations to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center PM/LG Trainee Class of 2025!

    Graduation from the program took place Jan. 20, 2026, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

    The trainee program develops individuals for a career in Air Force program management or logistics.

    Certificates were presented to graduates by Don Thompson, director, Acquisition Excellence Directorate and Kimberly Brown, SES, Director of Logistics and Logistics Services.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    AFLCMC

