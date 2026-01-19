Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center PM/LG Trainee Class of 2025!



Graduation from the program took place Jan. 20, 2026, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



The trainee program develops individuals for a career in Air Force program management or logistics.



Certificates were presented to graduates by Don Thompson, director, Acquisition Excellence Directorate and Kimberly Brown, SES, Director of Logistics and Logistics Services.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline).