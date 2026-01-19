(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Peck refurbishes two butterfly valves [Image 20 of 26]

    Fort Peck refurbishes two butterfly valves

    FORT PECK, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lisa Crawford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, oversees progress on the butterfly valve rehabilitation project, Dec. 10, 2025, at the Fort Peck Dam in Montana. The rehabilitation project for the 65-year-old, 216-inch diameter, 135,000-pound butterfly valves, includes refurbishment in-place to improve internal bypass leakage on units four and five of powerhouse 2 valve discs and upgrade the operator on the penstock with more modernized components. The Omaha District awarded the contact in October 2023, and the project is estimated to be complete by Spring 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9486087
    VIRIN: 251210-A-QR920-1284
    Resolution: 5672x3781
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: FORT PECK, MONTANA, US
    This work, Fort Peck refurbishes two butterfly valves [Image 26 of 26], by Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refurbishment
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Fort Peck
    butterfly valve
    USACE

