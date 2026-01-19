Fort Peck refurbishes two butterfly valves

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan Tefft (left), hydropower project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, joins with Ron Beyer (right), project manager, to review progress on the butterfly valve rehabilitation project, Dec. 10, 2025, at the Fort Peck Dam in Montana. The rehabilitation project for the 65-year-old, 216-inch diameter, 135,000-pound butterfly valves, includes refurbishment in-place to improve internal bypass leakage on units four and five of powerhouse 2 valve discs and upgrade the operator on the penstock with more modernized components. The Omaha District awarded the contact in October 2023, and the project is estimated to be complete by Spring 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)