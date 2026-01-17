(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander of the Guard U.S. Army Capt. Sean Paul Stolarski Earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge [Image 12 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander of the Guard U.S. Army Capt. Sean Paul Stolarski Earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Commander of the Guard U.S. Army Capt. Sean Paul Stolarski earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge during a ceremony in the Lower Memorial Amphitheater Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9484820
    VIRIN: 260109-A-IW468-8370
    Resolution: 7708x5139
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of the Guard U.S. Army Capt. Sean Paul Stolarski Earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    employees
    TOG
    anc

