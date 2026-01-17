Commander of the Guard U.S. Army Capt. Sean Paul Stolarski earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge during a ceremony in the Lower Memorial Amphitheater Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|01.09.2026
|01.20.2026 12:34
|9484820
|260109-A-IW468-8370
|7708x5139
|16.72 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
