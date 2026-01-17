(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Departs [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Departs

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    The Los Angeles class submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) makes its way down the Thames River after departing Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. for the final time on Friday, January 16, 2026, as it heads for decommissioning after nearly 37 years of service in the United States Navy. The Los Angeles-class submarine is the third Naval ship to be named for Newport News, Virginia and the last second flight submarine in the class. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 08:49
    Photo ID: 9484455
    VIRIN: 260116-N-UM744-1002
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    SSN 750
    Los Angeles Class
    Newport News

