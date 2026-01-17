USS Newport News (SSN 750) Departs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Los Angeles class submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) makes its way down the Thames River after departing Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. for the final time on Friday, January 16, 2026, as it heads for decommissioning after nearly 37 years of service in the United States Navy. The Los Angeles-class submarine is the third Naval ship to be named for Newport News, Virginia and the last second flight submarine in the class. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)