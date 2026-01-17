386th AEW Kelandy Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician Kelandy interacts with the crowd during an Armed Forces Entertainment performance for deployed service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. AFE hosts live events around the world to provide deployed personnel with connection, support and appreciation through music and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)