    386th AEW Kelandy Concert [Image 5 of 5]

    386th AEW Kelandy Concert

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Musician Kelandy interacts with the crowd during an Armed Forces Entertainment performance for deployed service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. AFE hosts live events around the world to provide deployed personnel with connection, support and appreciation through music and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9484445
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-JK012-1014
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 615.97 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Kelandy Concert [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, MWR, Kelandy, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

