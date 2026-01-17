U.S. service members attend a live performance by artist Kelandy during an Armed Forces Entertainment morale event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. AFE hosts live events around the world to provide deployed personnel with connection, support and appreciation through music and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9484443
|VIRIN:
|260105-Z-JK012-1013
|Resolution:
|1800x1012
|Size:
|634.91 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Kelandy Concert [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.