    386th AEW Kelandy Concert

    386th AEW Kelandy Concert

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. service members attend a live performance by artist Kelandy during an Armed Forces Entertainment morale event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. AFE hosts live events around the world to provide deployed personnel with connection, support and appreciation through music and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9484443
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-JK012-1013
    Resolution: 1800x1012
    Size: 634.91 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Kelandy Concert, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

