386th AEW Kelandy Concert

U.S. service members attend a live performance by artist Kelandy during an Armed Forces Entertainment morale event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. AFE hosts live events around the world to provide deployed personnel with connection, support and appreciation through music and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)