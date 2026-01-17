(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel off New Jersey

    Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel off New Jersey

    MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    A Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued three mariners after their 74-foot boat began to sink approximately 4 nautical miles northeast of Shark River Inlet, New Jersey, January 17, 2025. The boat crew transported the mariners to awaiting emergency services at Manasquan Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026
    MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, US
    TAGS

    Sector Delaware Bay
    Coast Guard
    SAR

