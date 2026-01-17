Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel off New Jersey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued three mariners after their 74-foot boat began to sink approximately 4 nautical miles northeast of Shark River Inlet, New Jersey, January 17, 2025. The boat crew transported the mariners to awaiting emergency services at Manasquan Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay)