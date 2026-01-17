Leaders gather at Fort bliss for anniversary commemoration

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor and Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, the 1st Armored Division command team, pose for a photo with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar during the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted the event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi and dedicate a memorial honoring those killed during the conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9483542
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-HF147-1832
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
