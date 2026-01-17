(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seminole Battalion Soldiers Support Strategic Initiatives [Image 19 of 24]

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida National Guard Soldiers and distinguished guests participate in a departure ceremony for 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, as well as a commissioning ceremony for 2nd Lt. Aiden Geiger at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on January 17th, 2026. The 2-124 Infantry Regiment is being deployed to duty stations in East Africa to support the U.S. Army's Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa mission which focuses on enhancing regional stability, deterring conflict and supporting partner nations through security cooperation, training and crisis response. 2nd Lt. Geiger received his honorary state commission following an accident during a Florida National Guard Soldier readiness training exercise that left him permanently disabled. (U.S. Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 16:25
