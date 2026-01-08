(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander Navy Installations Command FY25 Retention Excellence Award

    Commander Navy Installations Command FY25 Retention Excellence Award

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    A graphic made for Naval District Washington's social media pages announcing that Commander, Navy Installations Command has released the FY25 Retention Excellence Awards, naming the US Navy Ceremonial Guard as a Best in Class Contender. At the same time, Naval District Washington earned the Retention Excellence Award – Legacy Category. This award recognizes Navy installations that lead the way in retaining top talent and successfully meet or exceed annual attrition benchmarks. (U.S Navy graphic by Chatney Auger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 09:02
    VIRIN: 260112-N-VP266-1001
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
