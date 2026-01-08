Commander Navy Installations Command FY25 Retention Excellence Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic made for Naval District Washington's social media pages announcing that Commander, Navy Installations Command has released the FY25 Retention Excellence Awards, naming the US Navy Ceremonial Guard as a Best in Class Contender. At the same time, Naval District Washington earned the Retention Excellence Award – Legacy Category. This award recognizes Navy installations that lead the way in retaining top talent and successfully meet or exceed annual attrition benchmarks. (U.S Navy graphic by Chatney Auger)