The 91st ARS delivers critical aerial refueling support, sustaining strategic bomber operations across the SOUTHCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, refuels over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, Nov. 20, 2025. B-52s are world-wide deployable and deter foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, which threaten the safety, security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)