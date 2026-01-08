(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 91st ARS delivers critical aerial refueling support, sustaining strategic bomber operations across the SOUTHCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6]

    The 91st ARS delivers critical aerial refueling support, sustaining strategic bomber operations across the SOUTHCOM AOR

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, refuels over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, Nov. 20, 2025. B-52s are world-wide deployable and deter foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, which threaten the safety, security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9478962
    VIRIN: 251120-F-RI626-1298
    Resolution: 5638x3524
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 91st ARS delivers critical aerial refueling support, sustaining strategic bomber operations across the SOUTHCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Stratofortress
    AFSouth
    Tags: B-52
    SOUTHCOM AOR
    Caribops

