2026 JBSA- Warrior Focus

Focus and determined, a recovering service member participates in introduction to shooting- honing in on their skills, building confidence, precision, and resilience.



Recovering service members are participating in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families.