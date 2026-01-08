(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 JBSA- Warrior Focus

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Focus and determined, a recovering service member participates in introduction to shooting- honing in on their skills, building confidence, precision, and resilience.

    Recovering service members are participating in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families.

