Focus and determined, a recovering service member participates in introduction to shooting- honing in on their skills, building confidence, precision, and resilience.
Recovering service members are participating in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9478083
|VIRIN:
|260113-O-YI722-5105
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, 2026 JBSA- Warrior Focus [Image 2 of 2], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.